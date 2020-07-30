Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.95. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 97,664 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.