Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.95. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 97,664 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

