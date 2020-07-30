Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.60

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.60 and traded as low as $25.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

In other Ebiquity news, insider Rob Woodward purchased 65,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,351.48 ($22,583.66).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

