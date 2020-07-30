Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.35. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 137,570 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.