HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.90

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.90 and traded as low as $165.81. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 925,896 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.30%.

In other news, insider Michael Bane bought 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,248.76 ($13,842.92).

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

