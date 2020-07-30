Countrywide (LON:CWD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.68

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.68 and traded as low as $152.10. Countrywide shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 130,848 shares changing hands.

CWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.