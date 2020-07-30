Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $937.35

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $937.35 and traded as low as $729.20. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $740.00, with a volume of 5,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 812.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 937.35.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc will post 6226.9997449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

