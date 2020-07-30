Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,386.90

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,386.90 and traded as low as $1,330.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,340.00, with a volume of 88,644 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.84) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($16.61)) on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, FinnCap cut their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,410.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,386.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.73%.

In related news, insider Melvin Lawson acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($11,629,337.93).

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

