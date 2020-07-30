SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

