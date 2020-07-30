SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,145,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 432.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

