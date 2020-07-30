SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.96.

SHOP stock opened at $1,053.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,107.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $922.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

