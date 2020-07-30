SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 121,861 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 924.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Par Pacific worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

