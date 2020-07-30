SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

