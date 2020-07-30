SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

