Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target at $10.30

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd Price Target at $10.30
Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd Price Target at $10.30
Patrick Industries Raised to B at TheStreet
Patrick Industries Raised to B at TheStreet
Barings BDC Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Barings BDC Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
AMBEV S A/S Upgraded by TheStreet to C-
AMBEV S A/S Upgraded by TheStreet to C-
Lithium Americas Corp Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share
Lithium Americas Corp Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share
Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp Inc Target Price at $18.33
Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp Inc Target Price at $18.33


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report