Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target at $10.30

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

