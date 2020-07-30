Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

