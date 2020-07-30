Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Barings BDC also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall purchased 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $276,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

