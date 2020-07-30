AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 325,365 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

