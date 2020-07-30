Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

