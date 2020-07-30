Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.