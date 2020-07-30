IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMIAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. IMI has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

