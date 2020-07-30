-$0.33 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.25). Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

