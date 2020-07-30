Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.02). Twin River Worldwide posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $705.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

