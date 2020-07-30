Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TapImmune.
TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).
Shares of MRKR stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.02.
TapImmune Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
