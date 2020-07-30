Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.02.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

