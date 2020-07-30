Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.