Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bellus Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on BLU. Mackie lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellus Health by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth $727,000.

NYSE:BLU opened at $2.45 on Monday. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

