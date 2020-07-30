Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bellus Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on BLU. Mackie lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellus Health by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth $727,000.

NYSE:BLU opened at $2.45 on Monday. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report