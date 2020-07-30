Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.26–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.26)-($0.23) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.