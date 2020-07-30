Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.69. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.32.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
