Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.69. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

