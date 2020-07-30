Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.28–0.2 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock worth $315,700. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.