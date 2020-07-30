Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.19-0.22 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.19-0.22 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.