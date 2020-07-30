Pacific Drilling (PACD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 210.60%.

Pacific Drilling stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. Pacific Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,392,315.83. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

