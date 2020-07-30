Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.06-0.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

MRAM opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,535 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $56,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,561 shares of company stock valued at $115,132. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.