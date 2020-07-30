KBR (KBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Earnings History for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report