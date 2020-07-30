KBR (KBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

