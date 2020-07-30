Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $402.14.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total value of $198,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.