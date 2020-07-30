HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

