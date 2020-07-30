Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCI stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $81,826.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,242.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

