ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.20-0.40 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXLS stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

