Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.