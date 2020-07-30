Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Earnings History for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. to Announce -$0.14 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Appian to Release Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Atlas Air Worldwide Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report