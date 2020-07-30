Datadog (DDOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DDOG opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion and a PE ratio of -600.87. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $8,744,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,240,018 shares of company stock worth $242,132,656. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

