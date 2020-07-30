Commscope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. Commscope’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commscope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

