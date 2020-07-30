Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Shares Down 0.6%

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.40 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 155.75 ($1.92), 39,643 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.75 ($1.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Blackrock North American Income’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

