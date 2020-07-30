iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Down 0.3%

Jul 30th, 2020

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.81 and last traded at $60.81, approximately 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

