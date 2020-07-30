Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial now has a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00. Teranga Gold traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$15.60, with a volume of 546938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.9012613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

