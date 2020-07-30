Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,372 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

