Spotify’s (SPOT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.44.

Spotify stock opened at $262.21 on Wednesday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.58.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

