Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2,204.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hecla Mining by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

