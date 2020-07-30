Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

