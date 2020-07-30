Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

GBT stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,985. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

