Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a PE ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.