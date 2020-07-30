Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $126,800,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

