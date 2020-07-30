Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radware by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radware by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.